17th Street Yacht Basin names Dunbar assistant dockmaster

17th Street Yacht Basin in Fort Lauderdale officially introduced Aubree Dunbar as the marina’s assistant dockmaster. Dunbar, a fourth-generation Floridian and graduate of Florida State University, has been with the marina for several months. 

“For over 10 years, my husband and I have cruised the Intracoastal Waterway and the New River on our beloved 20-foot Mako,” Dunbar stated in a company press release. “I enjoy sharing my favorite boating areas, dock-and-dine spots, and ‘talking boats’ with customers who come in on smaller motor yachts and center consoles.”

Dunbar

With 850 feet of face dock, 17th Street Yacht Basin is alongside the Hilton hotel on the Intracoastal Waterway. The marina is managed by US Marina Group and led by industry veterans Kevin Quirk and Jim Bronstien. Since taking over in 2018, they have upgraded the power to include the addition of 200 and 400 amp 480v power to the north side for larger boats. Capt. Alan Montgomery is the dockmaster.

