MDS donates portion of revenues to Bahamas

Marine Data Solutions presented a $4,000 donation to the Bahamas National Trust in November as the island nation continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The Fort Lauderdale-based marine wireless internet provider had pledged to donate 5% of its Bahamas airtime sales to the trust, which protects and maintains the Bahamas’ national park system.

“So many of our clients frequent the Bahamas while using our airtime,” the company stated on its Facebook page, where it posted a video of the presentation. “We wanted to give back in a way that would be beneficial to all.”

Marine Data Solutions, a partner of National Marine Suppliers, provides worldwide wireless internet with full 4G LTE coverage in Europe, North America, Bahamas, Caribbean, Central America and South America. SIM cards and equipment are available for pick up in Fort Lauderdale, or can be sent overnight to any location worldwide, according to the company.

The company states on its website that its flagship product is unlimited GB of unthrottled 4G LTEA service in the U.S. at a fixed, low monthly cost with no long-term commitment. Features include downloads of up to 100Mbps on a single Sim and unlimited GB.

For more information, visit marinedatasolutions.com.