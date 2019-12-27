Where in the World

New drystack under construction

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

The construction of F3 Marina Fort Lauderdale on a 1.3-acre site at 1335 S.E. 16th St. – formerly SunDance Marine – is progressing after a ground-breaking ceremony held during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in November. The marina is expected to open by late 2020, according to the company.

Plans call for a drystack marina with room for 240 boats up to 46 feet long and 17 feet high. The drystack building will use a computerized crane system to move boats from the 21 wet slips to the 240 dry slips, the company has stated.

“We were already operating a successful, efficient drystack [The Port Marina] three blocks to the east, so we had a feel for the location and we’re very excited about it,” stated Alain Giudice, vice president of F3 Marina.

F3 Marina, a division of Milwaukee-based Founders 3 Real Estate, provides marina management and consulting services for a dozen marina properties in the U.S. Midwest and along the U.S. East Coast, as well as one under development in Panama.

For more information, and to view the F3 Marina Fort Lauderdale construction site via live webcam, visit f3marinafl.com.