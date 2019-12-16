The Triton

Where in the World

New take on old life buoy wins 2019 DAME award

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The prestigious DAME Award for innovations in marine equipment design was won by the self-propelled lifesaving float U SAFE at the 2019 METStrade show held Nov. 19-21 in Amsterdam. 

The jury found the U SAFE to be “a perfect example of how accepted norms for products in widespread use across the marine leisure world can be examined and improved by great design effort,” according to a press release from the organization.

The U SAFE, a reinvention of the traditional life buoy, is auto-propelled and remote-controlled. It can be launched from a boat, a marina or the shore in line of sight at speeds of up to 15 kph, and it operates for up to 30 minutes. With a design that incorporates completely flush jet drives and large rigid grab holds, as well as a U-shaped area to swim into, the device offers enhanced life-saving options with less risk to rescuers.

According to organizers, several category winners reached a closely debated final round to decide the overall DAME winner. This year’s competition attracted 118 entries from 27 countries, with 59 of those products chosen to advance to the final rounds of judging. The jury then chose winners in each of the seven DAME categories, from which the overall DAME Award winner was named. 

Each year, organizers of METS donate the combined registration fees for the DAME Design Award to worthy causes. This year, €17,700 was raised, and the METStrade Exhibition Committee selected two charities: sailing4handicaps and The Little Optimist Trust. Each received a check for €8,850.

2019 DAME Design Award category winners:

Marine Electronics and Marine Related Software: Garmin GPSMAP 86i

Interior equipment, Furnishings, Materials and Electrical Fittings Used in Cabins: Lumitec Moray Flex Light

Marina Equipment, Boatyard Equipment and Boat Construction Tools and Materials: Lignia Wood Company 

Deck Equipment, Sails and Rigging: Karver Compact Winch and Winch Handle

Clothing and Crew Accessories: Mustang Callan Waterproof Jacket and Salopettes

Lifesaving and Safety Equipment: U-SAFE self-propelled lifesaving float

Machinery, Propulsion, Mechanical and Electrical Systems and Fittings: (Joint winners) Garmin Force Trolling Motor and Navico GHOST Trolling Motor

The jury also identified these 17 “special mentions,” or commended runner-up entries: 

Marine Electronics and Marine Related Software: 

  • Digital Yacht GPS160 TriNav Positioning Sensor
  • FLIR M364C Marine Thermal Camera System
  • Raymarine DockSense Alert Assisted Docking
  • Vesper Cortex

Interior Equipment, Furnishing, Materials and Electrical Fittings Used in Cabins:

  • Lumishore Lumi-Link Wireless

Marina Equipment, Boatyard Equipment and Boat Construction Tools and Materials:

  • Teakdecking Systems
  • The Applicator

Deck Equipment, Sails and Rigging:

  • Bamar BFBMMSS Boom Furling Manual Mechanism
  • Fender Design FlexiCush
  • Marlow Blue Ocean Dockline
  • Scanstrut ROKK Wireless – Active/Edge

Clothing and Crew Accessories:

  • Dacoblue collapsible fuel and water backpack
  • Ursuit Gemino Navigator

Lifesaving and Safety Equipment:

  • ACR ResQLink View Personal Locator Beacon
  • Spinlock Deckvest 6D Lifejacket
  • Wichard offshore rescue knife

Machinery, Propulsion, Mechanical and Electrical Systems and Fittings:

  • Dometic Optimus Electric Remote Mount Steering Actuator
  • Teignbridge Clamp on Blade Propeller

METS is the world’s largest trade exhibition of equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry. It is organized by RAI Amsterdam in association with ICOMIA (International Council of Marine Industry Associations). For more information, visit metstrade.com.

Related Posts...
New digital platform for VSAT launched
Several communication and technology veterans have launched a new company Read more...
Sun Power Diesel carries OXE diesel outboards
Sun Power Diesel, as representative of OXE diesel outboards in Read more...
Delta ‘T’ debuts Euro-style axial replacement fan
Delta “T” Systems' new Euro-style axial replacement fan helps mariners Read more...
Raymarine adds docking assistance technology
FLIR Systems has announced an addition to Raymarine’s intelligent docking Read more...
MarQuip releases IMO Tier III exhaust system for yachts under 500GT
Netherlands-based MarQuip has created a custom solution for smaller yachts Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

By Dorie Cox An engineer and a yacht surveyor, Mark Webb died after complications from triple by-pass heart surgery in Fort Lauderdale. …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform on the Simpson Bay Bridge when entering into Simpson Bay Lagoon …

| , , | 0 Comments
200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

About 200 people enjoyed a Polynesian-inspired Triton Networking event last night at Maritime Marine in Fort Lauderdale. The team and …

| , | 0 Comments
Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

By Dorie Cox; Photos by Purser Stephanie Hodges and Second Stew Shani Davies Cleaned up and rested, 10 dogs from the Bahamas Humane …

| , | 1 Comment