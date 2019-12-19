The Triton

News

Ocean Cleanup collects first haul of plastic

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The Ocean Cleanup announced on its website in December the successful first harvest of captured plastic. Verified as recovered ocean plastic by DNV GL, an international classification society, the trash will be recycled into products that will be sold to help fund continuing ocean cleanup efforts. The first of these products is expected to be rolled out in September 2020, according to the group’s website.

The nonprofit organization’s goal is to reduce 90% of floating ocean plastic by 2040. Its first cleanup system, launched in September 2018, failed and was returned to shore in January 2019. 

Engineering teams deployed a redesigned System 001/B to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in June 2019. By October, the group was able to confirm that the upgraded system was capturing and collecting plastic debris, ranging from massive ghost nets to microplastics 1 millimeter in size.

According to the organization, a significant percentage of the plastic that enters the oceans from rivers and other sources drifts into large systems of circulating ocean currents, also known as gyres. Once trapped in a gyre, the plastic slowly breaks down into microplastics, making it increasingly easier to be mistaken for food by sea life. 

The group’s ocean cleanup technology moves with the currents – just like the plastic – to catch it. By deploying a fleet of such systems, The Ocean Cleanup has estimated to be able to remove 50% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch every five years. 

Preparations for System 002 are underway according to the group. 

For more information, visit theoceancleanup.com.

Related Posts...
Yacht Andiamo burns at Island Gardens marina in Miami
M/Y Andiamo burned at Island Gardens Deep Harbour marina in Read more...
Unsafe operations reported for Russian Navy vessel off US coast
A Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) was issued for vessels Read more...
Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten
M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform Read more...
FLIBS19: Yacht Chandlers party raises $19k for SOS Foundation
By Dorie Cox Fort Lauderdale-based Yacht Chandlers raised $19,000 for Read more...
Foreign yachts now can charter in Australia
The Australian parliament passed legislation on Thursday to allow foreign-flagged Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

By Dorie Cox An engineer and a yacht surveyor, Mark Webb died after complications from triple by-pass heart surgery in Fort Lauderdale. …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform on the Simpson Bay Bridge when entering into Simpson Bay Lagoon …

| , , | 0 Comments
200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

About 200 people enjoyed a Polynesian-inspired Triton Networking event last night at Maritime Marine in Fort Lauderdale. The team and …

| , | 0 Comments
Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

By Dorie Cox; Photos by Purser Stephanie Hodges and Second Stew Shani Davies Cleaned up and rested, 10 dogs from the Bahamas Humane …

| , | 1 Comment