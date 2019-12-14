The Triton

Where in the World

Sun Power Diesel carries OXE diesel outboards

Sun Power Diesel, as representative of OXE diesel outboards in South Florida, now provides sales, service and technical support for the high horse-power diesel engines manufactured by Cimco Marine AB of Sweden. 

OXE’s product line features multiple power offerings built on the General Motors 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder base engine, which OXE configures in several packages including 125, 150, 175, and 200 HP models. 

On Sept. 20, OXE introduced its 300 HP model at the Genoa Boat Show. The OXE 300 is capable of delivering 680 Nm (503 ft./lbs.) of torque while consuming 40% less fuel than comparable gasoline outboard engines, according to the company.

Sun Power Diesel, located at Harbour Towne Marina in Fort Lauderdale, is a family-owned company that has been in business for 70 years. For more information, visit sunpowerdiesel.com.

