The Crew Network marks 30 years, hires new consultants

The Crew Network this year marks its 30th year of crew recruitment services, with more than 10,000 crew positions filled across all departments on vessels ranging from 79 feet (24m) to 709 feet (216m), according to a company press release.

To celebrate, TCN announced that it has redesigned its website and expanded its team of crew recruitment consultants. Driven by Fraser, TCN has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Antibes, Viareggio and Palma.

Anastasija Splosnova has been hired to work in TCN’s Antibes office. She was born in Lithuania and educated in London, where she earned a degree in business management and human resources. Fluent in English and Russian, she previously worked on the human resources team at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

Ksenia Kokoshkina has also joined the Antibes office, where she recently completed an internship. She was previously a personal assistant to an ultrahigh net worth individual in Monaco. She is fluent in English and Russian, and has conversational skills in French.

Anna Kuylenstierna has joined TCN’s Palma office. A Swede who was raised in the Canary Islands, Kuylenstierna has worked as a stew on sail and motor yachts, and has also worked in public relations for the fashion industry and event planning in New York and Barcelona. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations, and a master’s degree in marketing and sales.

The future in crewing will focus on new positions, such as divers, drone pilots, butlers and even, on expedition yachts. videographers, according to Alessandro D’Angelo, TCN crewing manager in Viareggio and Palma, and a marine industry veteran of more than 20 years. “Prospective crew will need to increasingly think out of the box to secure such positions on board,” he said.

“Interior departments are very important, with a huge demand for highly professional crew profiles,” D’Angelo added. “This is why we have set up initiatives such as the Italian Yacht Stewardess Association, where we organize training for the next generation of crew, highlighting important aspects such as confidentiality, social media management, and hierarchy on board.”

For more information, visit crewnetwork.com.