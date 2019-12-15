The Triton

News

The Crew Network marks 30 years, hires new consultants

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The Crew Network this year marks its 30th year of crew recruitment services, with more than 10,000 crew positions filled across all departments on vessels ranging from 79 feet (24m) to 709 feet (216m), according to a company press release.

To celebrate, TCN announced that it has redesigned its website and expanded its team of crew recruitment consultants. Driven by Fraser, TCN has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Antibes, Viareggio and Palma. 

Splosnova

Anastasija Splosnova has been hired to work in TCN’s Antibes office. She was born in Lithuania and educated in London, where she earned a degree in business management and human resources. Fluent in English and Russian, she previously worked on the human resources team at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. 

Kokoshkina

Ksenia Kokoshkina has also joined the Antibes office, where she recently completed an internship. She was previously a personal assistant to an ultrahigh net worth individual in Monaco. She is fluent in English and Russian, and has conversational skills in French. 

Kuylenstierna

Anna Kuylenstierna has joined TCN’s Palma office. A Swede who was raised in the Canary Islands, Kuylenstierna has worked as a stew on sail and motor yachts, and has also worked in public relations for the fashion industry and event planning in New York and Barcelona. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations, and a master’s degree in marketing and sales.

The future in crewing will focus on new positions, such as divers, drone pilots, butlers and even, on expedition yachts. videographers, according to  Alessandro D’Angelo, TCN crewing manager in Viareggio and Palma, and a marine industry veteran of more than 20 years. “Prospective crew will need to increasingly think out of the box to secure such positions on board,” he said.

“Interior departments are very important, with a huge demand for highly professional crew profiles,” D’Angelo added. “This is why we have set up initiatives such as the Italian Yacht Stewardess Association, where we organize training for the next generation of crew, highlighting important aspects such as confidentiality, social media management, and hierarchy on board.”

For more information, visit crewnetwork.com.

Related Posts...
Pinmar USA expands team
Pinmar has strengthened its U.S. team to support rapid growth Read more...
Meet the hosts of our Next Triton Event: Maritime Marine
Triton Networking continues on the second Wednesday in December with Read more...
Yacht Carbon Offset has new managing director
London-based Yacht Carbon Offset has hired Rachel Goult as managing Read more...
Meet our NW host: Admiral Canvas
For Triton Networking on the first Wednesday in December, join Read more...
Zeidel opens in Fort Lauderdale
Zeidel & Co. opens a new retail showroom today inside Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

By Dorie Cox An engineer and a yacht surveyor, Mark Webb died after complications from triple by-pass heart surgery in Fort Lauderdale. …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform on the Simpson Bay Bridge when entering into Simpson Bay Lagoon …

| , , | 0 Comments
200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

About 200 people enjoyed a Polynesian-inspired Triton Networking event last night at Maritime Marine in Fort Lauderdale. The team and …

| , | 0 Comments
Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

By Dorie Cox; Photos by Purser Stephanie Hodges and Second Stew Shani Davies Cleaned up and rested, 10 dogs from the Bahamas Humane …

| , | 1 Comment