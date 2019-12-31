The Triton

The-Triton.com’s most-read stories of 2019

Triton readers visited more than half a million pages on The-Triton.com in 2019.

They viewed our calendar and photo galleries, our classifieds and business directory. But mostly, they came for the news — news of fires and accidents, news of storms and recovery, and news of the deaths of members of their yachting family.

Based on the number of page views, these are the top 20 news stories on The-Triton.com for 2019:

1. Yachts Lohengrin and Reflection burn at Universal Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale (originally posted Nov. 16) 

2. Millions in tariffs steer U.S.-built yachts out of Med charter season (posted Feb. 25)

3. Malfunction sends yacht off course (posted Nov. 26)

4. Engineer seriously injured in motorcycle accident (originally posted Jan. 29)

5. Motoryacht Mine Games owner among seven dead in helicopter crash (posted July 5)

6. Captain hopes stew’s alcohol death wake-up call for all crew (posted Dec. 28, 2018; printed in January 2019 edition)

7. Three yachts lost in NDSQ shipyard fire (posted Aug. 29)

8. Motoryacht Loon arrives at Marsh Harbour (originally posted Sept. 4)

9. 40m SY My Song lost in transit (originally posted June 3)

10. Wraps off Refit of M/Y Voyager at Dania Cut (posted Jan. 21)

11. Yacht crew member found dead in Grenada (posted Jan. 15)

12. Yachts, yards in Florida prepare for Hurricane Dorian (originally posted Aug. 30)

13. From the Bridge: Captains navigate complex equation for crew wages (posted Feb. 4)

14. The Virgin Islands weather Hurricane Dorian (posted Aug. 31)

15. GPS users warned of potential April 6 glitch (posted Feb. 19)

16. Bradford Marine sold (posted Jan. 3)

17. Motoryacht Meamina crew assist in fatal dive accident (posted Oct. 28)

18. Bahamas changes entry fee scale (posted Oct. 28)

19. Yacht delivers 59 tons of donations after Hurricane Dorian (originally posted Sept. 7)

20. New Below Deck needs crew (March 20)

These were the most-read obituaries on The-Triton.com from 2019.

1. Capt Rob Fregeolle dies in motorcycle accident (posted June 7)

2. Friends remember Capt Joshua Wattula of MY ForaPlay (posted June 28)

3. Chef Dragos “Dragon” Caprelian dies after brief illness (posted Aug. 23)

4. Former Chief Stew Joanna Mueller dies (posted March 15)

5. Capt. Frank Holden, Conch Republic Navy admiral, dies in Key West (posted Feb. 28)

