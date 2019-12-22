Triton Spotted in Georgia
Nautical news spread to a group of realtors from Keller Williams Realty in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in December.
The group, led by Triton Editor Dorie Cox’s sister Dina Cox, far left, posed with their parade float while waiting for the Lilburn Christmas Parade to start in December.
Where have you taken your Triton lately? Share a photo with us at editor@the-triton.com or on Facebook at TritonNews.
