Triton Spotted in Marsh Harbour

Capt. Wendy G. Umla packed a Triton among hurricane relief supplies delivered by DC3 airplane to Marsh Harbour, Abaco Islands, Bahamas, in November. Capt. James Cameron and other individuals worked with non-governmental organizations to coordinate the trip.

“There is still a constant need for supplies,” Umla said about aid for the northern Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit in September. “DC3s can go anywhere; not the most cost effective, but they are fast and proven and can take up to 7,000 pounds per trip.”

To connect, tag Umla on the “Dorian Yacht Chat and Bahamas Relief Group” page on Facebook.

Where have you taken your Triton lately? Share a photo with us at editor@the-triton.com or on Facebook at TritonNews.

