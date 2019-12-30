Triton Spotted in Western Australia
First Officer Alice Darley joined her sister and family on a campervan road trip in Western Australia this fall.
Darley’s niece, Isla Rose Cushley, posed with The Triton at Monkey Mia, a popular tourist destination in Denham in the Shark Bay Marine Park.
Where have you taken your Triton lately? Share a photo with us at editor@the-triton.com or on Facebook at TritonNews.
Related Posts...
Nautical news spread to a group of realtors from Keller Read more...
Capt. Wendy G. Umla packed a Triton among hurricane relief Read more...
Attorney Jim Perry of Perry & Neblett in Fort Lauderdale Read more...
From left, Capt. Hammond Oldham, Capt. Mike Dailey, Capt. Joe Read more...
The Fort Lauderdale Fighting Squids Australian Rules Football Club keep Read more...