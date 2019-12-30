Where in the World

Triton Spotted in Western Australia

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

ADVERTISEMENT

First Officer Alice Darley joined her sister and family on a campervan road trip in Western Australia this fall.

Darley’s niece, Isla Rose Cushley, posed with The Triton at Monkey Mia, a popular tourist destination in Denham in the Shark Bay Marine Park.

Where have you taken your Triton lately? Share a photo with us at editor@the-triton.com or on Facebook at TritonNews.