Triton Spotted in Western Australia

First Officer Alice Darley joined her sister and family on a campervan road trip in Western Australia this fall.

Darley’s niece, Isla Rose Cushley, posed with The Triton at Monkey Mia, a popular tourist destination in Denham in the Shark Bay Marine Park.

