Unsafe operations reported for Russian Navy vessel off US coast

A Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) was issued for vessels navigating the coast of South Carolina and Georgia after reports of the RFN Viktor Leonov (AGI-175) operating in an unsafe manner.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued the alert for the Russian Navy intelligence-gathering vessel on Dec. 16.

“This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements. Vessels transiting these waters should maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel. Mariners should make reports of any unsafe situations to the United States Coast Guard.”

MSIB 52-19 was issued by the USCG sector Charleston.

This MSIB can be viewed at homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/charleston. For questions or concerns regarding this MSIB, please contact the Sector’s 24-hour Command Center at (843) 740-7050.

