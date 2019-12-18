The Triton

News

Unsafe operations reported for Russian Navy vessel off US coast

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

A Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) was issued for vessels navigating the coast of South Carolina and Georgia after reports of the RFN Viktor Leonov (AGI-175) operating in an unsafe manner.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued the alert for the Russian Navy intelligence-gathering vessel on Dec. 16.

“This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements. Vessels transiting these waters should maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel. Mariners should make reports of any unsafe situations to the United States Coast Guard.”

MSIB 52-19 was issued by the USCG sector Charleston.

This MSIB can be viewed at homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/charleston. For questions or concerns regarding this MSIB, please contact the Sector’s 24-hour Command Center at (843) 740-7050.

For more visit Business Insider

Related Posts...
Ocean Cleanup collects first haul of plastic
The Ocean Cleanup announced on its website in December the Read more...
Yacht Andiamo burns at Island Gardens marina in Miami
M/Y Andiamo burned at Island Gardens Deep Harbour marina in Read more...
Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten
M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform Read more...
FLIBS19: Yacht Chandlers party raises $19k for SOS Foundation
By Dorie Cox Fort Lauderdale-based Yacht Chandlers raised $19,000 for Read more...
Foreign yachts now can charter in Australia
The Australian parliament passed legislation on Thursday to allow foreign-flagged Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies

By Dorie Cox An engineer and a yacht surveyor, Mark Webb died after complications from triple by-pass heart surgery in Fort Lauderdale. …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform on the Simpson Bay Bridge when entering into Simpson Bay Lagoon …

| , , | 0 Comments
200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

200 celebrate at Triton Networking with Maritime Marine

About 200 people enjoyed a Polynesian-inspired Triton Networking event last night at Maritime Marine in Fort Lauderdale. The team and …

| , | 0 Comments
Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

Special delivery: Laurel crew transport no-longer-salty dogs

By Dorie Cox; Photos by Purser Stephanie Hodges and Second Stew Shani Davies Cleaned up and rested, 10 dogs from the Bahamas Humane …

| , | 1 Comment