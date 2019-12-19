Yacht Andiamo burns at Island Gardens marina in Miami
M/Y Andiamo burned at Island Gardens Deep Harbour marina in Miami tonight (Dec. 18), according to South Florida media reports. Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the 120-foot boat fire at 888 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island.
It is reported that no one was injured. The incident is under investigation.
For more from local news: www.local10.com, Miami Herald, and CBS.
