Yacht Andiamo burns at Island Gardens marina in Miami

Posted on by in News

M/Y Andiamo burned at Island Gardens Deep Harbour marina in Miami tonight (Dec. 18), according to South Florida media reports. Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the 120-foot boat fire at 888 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island.

It is reported that no one was injured. The incident is under investigation.

