Yacht Controller integrates with Volvo

Yacht Controller, a Coral Gables, Florida-based manufacturer of wireless remote controls for yachts, has officially integrated with Volvo. 

According to Yacht Controller, its wireless remote-control system integrates with Volvo’s line of drive-by-wire steering systems, such as the Volvo Inboard Performance Systems (IPS), Aquamatic and Inboard systems. Volvo’s new electronic vessel control EVC-E and EVC-2 gateway works with all compatible devices delivering plug-and-play connectivity with engine and thruster systems.

The company’s main showroom is in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit yachtcontroller.com.

