Where in the World

Yacht damages Simpson Bay bridge in St. Maarten

ADVERTISEMENT

M/Y Ecstasea, a 282-foot Feadship, knocked off an observation platform on the Simpson Bay Bridge when entering into Simpson Bay Lagoon yesterday, according to a report by The Daily Herald in Sint Maarten.

The bridge operator was able to escape, unharmed, before the structure fell into the water. The accident damaged only the control booth; the controls and gears were not damaged so the bridge remains operational, according to the Herald.