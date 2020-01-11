News

Acrew Superyacht Winter Games scheduled

Porto Montenegro has announced the Acrew Superyacht Winter Games 2020, a two-part sporting and entertainment event for yacht captains and crew throughout the Mediterranean.

Hosted by Acrew, the event will take place in two locales over two weekends. The first weekend, Feb. 7-9, will feature snow sports, such as skiing, snowboarding and snow biking – as well as a “Big Foot” event on wooden skis – in the mountain town of Kolasin in northern Montenegro.

The second weekend, March 27-29, will feature activities such as a decathlon, sailing, archery, miniature golf and volleyball at the Porto Montenegro marina in Tivat.

“The games provide an opportunity for participants to experience three exciting days in the stunning Montenegrin mountains, and/or on the coast, where they can put their sporting prowess to the test against the other competing teams,” Porto Montenegro Marina Director Tony Browne stated in a press release.

Entries, priced at €100 per person per edition, cover accommodation, food, sports equipment, instructors, ski passes and airport transfers. There is a prize pool of €5,000: €3,000 for the winning team on the mountain weekend and €2,000 for the winning team on the coast weekend.

For more information, email crewclub@portomontenegro.com.