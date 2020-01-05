News

CMC Marine has new international team

Buddy Morgan has been named sales director of CMC Marine USA, while Sam Crockford takes on the role of managing director of CMC Marine UK.

Alessandro Cappiello, CEO of CMC Marine, said the appointments are confirmation of the excellent results reported by the Tuscan company’s overseas branches.

“The international market is taking on increasing importance for our company: from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe and the two Americas, without forgetting Asia, we now have an increasingly extensive and heterogeneous market presence,” Cappiello stated.

Morgan, formerly of Island Marine Electric in Fort Lauderdale, has more than 35 years of experience in the marine industry, including in sales and technical positions for several marine electronic manufacturers.

Crockford

Crockford has been working on the CMC Marine team for the past two years, now manages the company’s European and U.K.-based customers from London, including Sunseeker, Moonen and Conrad. He has extensive experience in both the commercial and pleasure yacht sectors, and has lived in the U.S. and in many countries across Europe, according to the company.