The Triton

News

CMC Marine has new international team

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Buddy Morgan has been named sales director of CMC Marine USA, while Sam Crockford takes on the role of managing director of CMC Marine UK.

Alessandro Cappiello, CEO of CMC Marine, said the appointments are confirmation of the excellent results reported by the Tuscan company’s overseas branches. 

“The international market is taking on increasing importance for our company: from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe and the two Americas, without forgetting Asia, we now have an increasingly extensive and heterogeneous market presence,” Cappiello stated.

From left, Buddy Morgan, Sales Director CMC Marine USA; and Alessandro Cappiello, CEO CMC Marine

Morgan, formerly of Island Marine Electric in Fort Lauderdale, has more than 35 years of experience in the marine industry, including in sales and technical positions for several marine electronic manufacturers.

Crockford

Crockford has been working on the CMC Marine team for the past two years, now manages the company’s European and U.K.-based customers from London, including Sunseeker, Moonen and Conrad. He has extensive experience in both the commercial and pleasure yacht sectors, and has lived in the U.S. and in many countries across Europe, according to the company.

Related Posts...
CNI hires new yacht management director
Camper & Nicholsons has hired Gianfranco di Costanzo as director Read more...
Yacht agency adds to team
United Island & Yacht, a Fort Lauderdale-based yacht agency, has Read more...
Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience
Next Triton Event: Jan. 15 Kick off the new decade Read more...
MDS donates portion of revenues to Bahamas
Marine Data Solutions presented a $4,000 donation to the Bahamas Read more...
The Crew Network marks 30 years, hires new consultants
The Crew Network this year marks its 30th year of Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

By Dorie Cox A yacht chef sued the owner of the yacht after his request to recover about $4,000 for emergency hernia surgery in Cuba …

| , | 0 Comments
Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Next Triton Event: Jan. 15 Kick off the new decade with a focus on building your network of colleagues by attending Triton Networking …

| , | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: New year brings new regs for yachts

Rules of the Road: New year brings new regs for yachts

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers As we welcome in the new year, we will see several new maritime regulations enter into …

| , | 0 Comments
The-Triton.com’s most-read stories of 2019

The-Triton.com’s most-read stories of 2019

Triton readers visited more than half a million pages on The-Triton.com in 2019. They viewed our calendar and photo galleries, our …

| , | 0 Comments