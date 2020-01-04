The Triton

CNI hires new yacht management director

Camper & Nicholsons has hired Gianfranco di Costanzo as director of yacht management. 

A native of Italy, di Costanzo earned a university degree in maritime transportation and naval operations before joining Carnival Cruise Line as a deck cadet, according to a company press release. During his time with Carnival, di Costanzo progressed to the position of senior officer, mastering marine operations, technical expertise, audits and shipbuilding, including the construction and delivery of the 1,004-foot (306m) Carnival Magic in 2011.

In February 2017, di Costanzo took a position shoreside as a senior yacht manager, with responsibilities as manager, technical superintendent and project manager for eight yachts. During his three-year tenure, he became lead auditor and certified DPA for a fleet of 12 yachts, according to Camper & Nicholsons.

Di Costanzo speaks Italian, English and Spanish. He will operate out of the company’s Fort Lauderdale office.

