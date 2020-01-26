Where in the World

Crew Eye: Haggling for bugs in the South Pacific

Posted on by in Crew Eye

Stew Angela Pennefather procures fresh lobster from a local villager in Papua New Guinea on the final day of 2019.

Pennefather, who hails from Papua New Guinea, also serves as local guide on M/Y Endless Summer, a 164-foot (50m) Delta launched in 2017.

Photo by Chef Tim MacDonald, Triton Expert and author of our monthly Top Shelf column.