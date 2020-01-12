The Triton

Career

Crew’s Mess: Brownies with Merlot Glaze

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Crew’s Mess: by Capt. John Wampler

It’s unclear exactly when chocolate came on the scene or who invented it. According to Hayes Lavis, cultural arts curator for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, ancient Olmec pots and vessels from about 1500 B.C. were discovered in southern Mexico with traces of theobromine, a stimulant compound found in chocolate and tea. 

Chocolate was unknown to Europeans until the 16th century. Although Christopher Columbus encountered cacao on his fourth voyage to the New World, it wasn’t until after the conquest of the Aztecs by Hernan Cortez that chocolate was exported, first to Spain and then the rest of Europe. 

When it comes to great discoveries, chocolate ranks high in my book. Not only does it have heart healthy properties, it has also been said to be an aphrodisiac. 

Ingredients for brownies

  • 1/4 cup merlot      
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup white sugar
  • 4 ounces dark chocolate
  • 1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Ingredients for merlot glaze

  • 2 tablespoons merlot
  • 2 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter      

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the chocolate and butter until smooth. Add wine and whisk until fully incorporated, then remove from heat.

Add eggs and whisk until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla, and whisk well. Add flour, salt and cocoa powder, and mix well.

Next, pour batter into a 9-by-9-inch, tin foil-covered baking pan. Bake in oven for 25 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. 

To make the glaze while the brownies are baking, melt the butter and semi-sweet chocolate until smooth. Then whisk in the wine and set aside.

After removing the brownies from the oven, let them cool. Then drizzle the glaze over the brownies and spread the topping using a rubber spatula. Enjoy.

Capt. John Wampler (yachtaide.com) has worked on yachts for over 30 years. His recipes are casual enough for anyone to prepare. Comments are welcome below.

Related Posts...
Crew’s Mess: Poutine de Poulet
Crew's Mess: by Capt. John Wampler Oh, November. In the Read more...
Crew’s Mess: Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Crew's Mess: by Capt. John Wampler Mexico is one of Read more...
Crew’s Mess: Bacon-wrapped BBQ Onion Bombs
Crew's Mess: by Capt. John Wampler Ahh, summer. The smell Read more...
Crew’s Mess: Crockpot Chili Con Carne
Crew's Mess: by Capt. John Wampler If there is one Read more...
Crew’s Mess: Guava Duff
Crew's Mess: by Capt. John Wampler I have been running Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

By Dorie Cox A man was seriously injured when the personal watercraft he was driving was hit by a boat in St. Barts on Dec. 30. He is …

| , | 1 Comment
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Yachts sold M/Y Framura 3, a 164-foot (50m) Codecasa launched in 2013, sold by joint listing agents Fraser and Edmiston & Company, …

| , | 1 Comment
Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

By Dorie Cox A yacht chef sued the owner of the yacht after his request to recover about $4,000 for emergency hernia surgery in Cuba …

| , | 4 Comments
Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Next Triton Event: Jan. 15 Kick off the new decade with a focus on building your network of colleagues by attending Triton Networking …

| , | 0 Comments