Where in the World

Derecktor gets state environmental recognition

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

ADVERTISEMENT

Derecktor shipyard in Dania Beach, Florida, has been recognized by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Clean Boating Partnership as a Florida Clean & Resilient Boatyard.

By becoming a designated Clean & Resilient Boatyard, Derecktor Dania has pledged to maintain and improve the state’s waterways by reducing or eliminating the release of harmful substances and phasing out practices that can damage aquatic environments, according to a company press release.

“As an industry leader, it’s important we lead by example when it comes to environmental stewardship,” stated Ken Imondi, chief operating officer at Derecktor.

The Florida Clean Marina Program is a voluntary, partnership-driven initiative that encourages marina facilities to incorporate environmental practices exceeding regulatory requirements. These practices address critical environmental issues such as sensitive habitats, waste management, stormwater control, spill prevention and emergency preparedness.