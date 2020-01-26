The Triton

Where in the World

Derecktor gets state environmental recognition

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Derecktor shipyard in Dania Beach, Florida, has been recognized by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Clean Boating Partnership as a Florida Clean & Resilient Boatyard.

By becoming a designated Clean & Resilient Boatyard, Derecktor Dania has pledged to maintain and improve the state’s waterways by reducing or eliminating the release of harmful substances and phasing out practices that can damage aquatic environments, according to a company press release.

“As an industry leader, it’s important we lead by example when it comes to environmental stewardship,” stated Ken Imondi, chief operating officer at Derecktor.

The Florida Clean Marina Program is a voluntary, partnership-driven initiative that encourages marina facilities to incorporate environmental practices exceeding regulatory requirements. These practices address critical environmental issues such as sensitive habitats, waste management, stormwater control, spill prevention and emergency preparedness.

Related Posts...
IGY expands in Spain
International marina management company Island Global Yachting has taken over Read more...
Spanish yard adds 300-ton mobile boat hoist
Varadero Valencia shipyard in Spain has launched a new 300-ton Read more...
Marina Bay upgrades docks
Marina Bay Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale recently unveiled four Read more...
New yard supervisor named at Cape Charles
Cape Charles Yacht Center in Cape Charles, Virginia, recently announced Read more...
Derecktor Ft. Pierce orders 1,500-ton mobile boat hoist
Derecktor Ft. Pierce reports that it has ordered the world’s Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Anodyne refit at a standstill at Derecktor

M/Y Anodyne refit at a standstill at Derecktor

By Lucy Chabot Reed Work on M/Y Anodyne -- a massive refit of a small-ish yacht designed to make it bigger -- was halted on Aug. 13. …

| , | 5 Comments
Medieval sites, modern marinas lure yachts to Split

Medieval sites, modern marinas lure yachts to Split

Story and photos by Alison Gardner After four visits to the Croatian Adriatic coast in 10 years, I am convinced that it is a yachting …

| , | 0 Comments
Diver assesses Bahamas reefs after hurricane

Diver assesses Bahamas reefs after hurricane

Story and photos by Kevin Davidson Some time has passed and our memories of Hurricane Dorian are perhaps fading away a bit. The scenes …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton networks with Culinary Convenience

Triton networks with Culinary Convenience

More than 250 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals gathered for our first Triton Networking of 2020 at Culinary Convenience, a …

| , , | 0 Comments