Dockwa app hits 1,000 marina partners

Dockwa, the makers of marina management software used by marinas, yacht clubs, and boatyards throughout the U.S. and Caribbean, has reached 1,000 marina partners, making it the largest marina booking and contract management platform in the world, according to the company.

Founded in May 2015, Dockwa is an award-winning marina operations and boater relationship platform. Boaters search, reserve and pay for dockage online or in-app.

Among Dockwa’s 1,000 marina partners are:

Management groups such as Safe Harbor Marinas, Suntex Marinas, and Westrec Marinas.

Municipal harbors such as St. Petersburg, Florida; Edgartown, Massachusetts; Chicago Harbors; and Dana Point, California.

Independent marinas and resort destinations of all sizes across 38 U.S. states, including inland lakes and waterways.

According to Dockwa, its marina partners account for more than 150,000 slips, moorings, and other dockage assets. For more information, visit dockwa.com.