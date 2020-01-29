The Triton

Where in the World

Dockwa app hits 1,000 marina partners

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Dockwa, the makers of marina management software used by marinas, yacht clubs, and boatyards throughout the U.S. and Caribbean, has reached 1,000 marina partners, making it the largest marina booking and contract management platform in the world, according to the company.

Founded in May 2015, Dockwa is an award-winning marina operations and boater relationship platform. Boaters search, reserve and pay for dockage online or in-app. 

Among Dockwa’s 1,000 marina partners are: 

  • Management groups such as Safe Harbor Marinas, Suntex Marinas, and Westrec Marinas.
  • Municipal harbors such as St. Petersburg, Florida; Edgartown, Massachusetts; Chicago Harbors; and Dana Point, California.
  • Independent marinas and resort destinations of all sizes across 38 U.S. states, including inland lakes and waterways.

According to Dockwa, its marina partners account for more than 150,000 slips, moorings, and other dockage assets. For more information, visit dockwa.com.

Related Posts...
Derecktor gets state environmental recognition
Derecktor shipyard in Dania Beach, Florida, has been recognized by Read more...
IGY expands in Spain
International marina management company Island Global Yachting has taken over Read more...
Spanish yard adds 300-ton mobile boat hoist
Varadero Valencia shipyard in Spain has launched a new 300-ton Read more...
Marina Bay upgrades docks
Marina Bay Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale recently unveiled four Read more...
New yard supervisor named at Cape Charles
Cape Charles Yacht Center in Cape Charles, Virginia, recently announced Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

The Australian bushfires sparked the crew of M/Y Elixir, a 180-foot (55m) Amels, to host a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser while docked in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, and M/Y Reflection, a 107-foot Christensen, go up in flames in a …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Yachts sold M/Y Gitana, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who …

| , | 0 Comments
Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan At this time of year, season is in full swing. Yachts have moved into position,  and you’ve probably …

| , | 0 Comments