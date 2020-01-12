News

Edmiston recruiters join YPI Crew

Posted on by in News

Yacht crew recruitment agency YPI Crew has acquired the recruitment division of long-standing British brokerage firm Edmiston & Company. As of Jan. 1, Edmiston transferred its four-member recruitment team to YPI Crew, which now has a team of 16.

According to CEO Jamie Edmiston, the transition will allow Edmiston to focus on its core business of yacht brokerage, charter and management.

“I would personally like to thank all the team for their hard work and dedication over the years and I know they will be a great asset to YPI Crew in the years to come,” he said in a press release.

The new alliance comes shortly after YPI Crew celebrated its first anniversary within commercial shipping giant Schulte Group, a ship-owning and large-ship management business with offices in 29 countries and 20,000 seafarers under contract, according to a press release from YPI Crew.

Lewis

“Quality recruiters are increasingly essential in today’s sophisticated market,” said Laurence Lewis, president of YPI Crew. “Clients pay for the soft skills recruiters bring to the table, which technology cannot do. With a team of 16, we are confident we can provide the best service to clients and candidates alike.”

For more information, visit ypicrew.com.