Former engineer joins YPI London office

Posted on by in Business

Former yacht engineer Adrian Tinkler has joined Yachting Partners International as a yacht management partner in its London office.

Tinkler worked for more than 13 years at Burgess as a fleet technical manager, managing all yacht requirements during operational, refit and new build periods, according to a press release from YPI.

Prior to that, Tinkler served on several large yachts as engineer and chief engineer for more than a decade. He also served in the Royal Navy as a marine engineering artificer for seven years, with subsequent service on nuclear submarines. He also worked ashore for two years on several engineering projects before beginning his career in yachting.