Hatteras names Worth Avenue dealer

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

Hatteras CABO Yachts has appointed Worth Avenue Yachts as its newest dealer.

Worth Avenue Yachts’ Seattle office will represent the Hatteras brands exclusively in Washington State and British Columbia, Canada. The dealership will carry the full Hatteras line from 45 to 105 feet, and the CABO line, starting with the new CABO 41.

“The Pacific Northwest offers some of the best cruising and fishing on the continent, but it also has some of the most challenging boating conditions,” Hatteras CABO Yachts President and CEO Kelly Grindle stated in a company press release. “Hatteras Yachts are built to handle those conditions and to let owners explore this spectacular region to their heart’s content.”

Worth Avenue’s Seattle office is located on Chandler’s Cove. Firm partner and Seattle office manager Ray Prokorym is joined by brokers Niel Steenkamp, Scott Hauck and Diego Gomez. The office also offers yacht charter vacations in the San Juan Islands and Alaska.

