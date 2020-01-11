Where in the World

IGY expands in Spain

International marina management company Island Global Yachting has taken over the management of a superyacht facility in Málaga, Spain.

In partnership with Ocean Capital Partners, the existing marina and infrastructure at IGY Málaga Marina will be redeveloped to serve the world’s largest superyachts, according to a company press release. IGY will be both an equity holder and management-brand partner to the marina, which IGY expects to begin operating this spring.

Málaga, east of Gibraltar, has year-round berthing. Málaga Airport offers international flights and is 20 minutes from Puerto de Málaga.

IGY now has 18 marinas across 11 countries. For more information, visit igymarinas.com.