The Triton

Where in the World

Iridium announces partners for new GMDSS service

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

As part of an initiative to provide global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS) services to mariners in the first half of 2020, Iridium recently announced its launch partners – the first seven companies that have been authorized to provide this new service: Arion Communications, AST, Marlink, Marsat, NSSL Global, Satcom Global and Speedcast. 

According to Iridium, the service will be the first in the industry to cover 100% of the planet, including the A4/polar regions. It also will be the first to feature all three GMDSS services – safety voice, distress alerting and maritime safety information messaging – using Iridium’s global voice and data satellite communications network, the Virginia-based company stated.

Selection as an Iridium GMDSS service provider was based on meeting a number of requirements, according to the company. These requirements included having 24/7 customer support, a strong global or regional footprint, a robust portfolio of maritime value-added services, and an excellent track record with maritime safety and security-related services. 

Additional companies are expected to become Iridium GMDSS service providers after the launch.

GMDSS is a safety-of-life system created by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) designed to rescue mariners in distress while at sea. Its satellite communications capabilities are regulated by the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO). The system is partially comprised of satellite networks that feed distress information to rescue coordination centers around the world and enable the dissemination of navigational and meteorological information to vessels on the world’s waterways. 

Iridium received recognition to provide GMDSS from the IMO in 2018 and signed a public services agreement with IMSO to act as regulator of the service in 2019. For more information, visit iridium.com.

Related Posts...
Sunseeker, Rolls-Royce partner on MTUs
Rolls-Royce and British yacht manufacturer Sunseeker International have signed a Read more...
Yacht Controller integrates with Volvo
Yacht Controller, a Coral Gables, Florida-based manufacturer of wireless remote Read more...
New digital platform for VSAT launched
Several communication and technology veterans have launched a new company Read more...
New take on old life buoy wins 2019 DAME award
The prestigious DAME Award for innovations in marine equipment design Read more...
Sun Power Diesel carries OXE diesel outboards
Sun Power Diesel, as representative of OXE diesel outboards in Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

By Dorie Cox A man was seriously injured when the personal watercraft he was driving was hit by a boat in St. Barts on Dec. 30. He is …

| , | 1 Comment
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Yachts sold M/Y Framura 3, a 164-foot (50m) Codecasa launched in 2013, sold by joint listing agents Fraser and Edmiston & Company, …

| , | 0 Comments
Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

By Dorie Cox A yacht chef sued the owner of the yacht after his request to recover about $4,000 for emergency hernia surgery in Cuba …

| , | 1 Comment
Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Next Triton Event: Jan. 15 Kick off the new decade with a focus on building your network of colleagues by attending Triton Networking …

| , | 0 Comments