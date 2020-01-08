Where in the World

IYC’s Grzeszczak to head sales for Admiral Yachts

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Grzeszczak Sr. of IYC has been appointed head of sales for Admiral Yachts in the Americas. Admiral, the flagship brand of the Italian Sea Group, was founded in 1962.

“Admiral is now committed to the superyacht market going above the 90m mark with all Northern European systems and Italian finish work,” Grzeszczak stated in a company press release. “The shipyard’s new state-of-the-art facility and newly built crew village makes Admiral one of the premier refit facilities in the world today.”

Having recently visited the new facilities, Grzeszczak said the opportunity to work with Admiral was an unmissable one.

“As a broker who is very familiar with top Northern European yards and visits them often, seeing Admiral raise the bar to their standards is very admirable,” he stated. “It is a challenge and an honor to join the team and to be an integral part of its rapidly expanding global success.”