Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Framura 3, a 164-foot (50m) Codecasa launched in 2013, sold by joint listing agents Fraser and Edmiston & Company, and IYC, which brought the buyer. Listing price was €12.5 million.

M/Y Silver Lining, a 164-foot (50m) Christensen launched in 2017, sold by IYC brokers Frank Grzeszczak and Katya Grzeszczak in an in-house deal. Asking price was $34 million.

M/Y Perla, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2018, sold by IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr., who represented the buyer, and Worth Avenue brokers Veronica Pizza and Kevin Ralph, who introduced the buyer. Asking price was $15.75 million.

M/Y VAAO, a 121-foot (36.9m) Benetti launched in 2012, sold by IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr., who represented the seller, and Edmiston & Company broker Antonio Yturbe Redo, who brought the buyer. Asking price was just under $9.8 million.

M/Y My Maggie, a 112-foot (34m) Westport launched in 2008, sold by Westport’s Brian Long, who represented the seller, and IYC brokers Michael Rafferty and John Weller, who brought the buyer. Asking price was just under $6.7 million.

M/Y Titan II of London, a 108-foot (33m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2006, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Richard Higgins, who represented the seller, and IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €3.75 million.

M/Y Sea Filly, a 103-foot (31.39m) boat built by West Bay Sonship Yacht Builders in British Columbia in 2000, sold with Denison broker Charles Blickle representing the seller and Worth Avenue Yachts representing the buyer. Asking price was $2.85 million.

Hull 722, a 102-foot (31m) new build Sanlorenzo Asymmetric scheduled for delivery in April 2020, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Gaston Lees-Buckley.

M/Y Hera-C, an 85-foot (26m) semi-custom Cammenga launched in 1973, sold by Camper & Nicholsons in an in-house deal by Richard Higgins, who represented the seller, and Marco Fodale, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €950,000.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Lady Moura, a 345-foot (105m) Blohm + Voss delivered in 1990, listed with Camper & Nicholsons brokers Arne Ploch and Andrew LeBuhn. Price available on application.

Hull No. 38 by Christensen Yachts, a 164-foot (50m) motoryacht ready for delivery this spring, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for $35 million.

S/Y Eleonora, a classic 162-foot (49.5m) racing schooner built by Van der Graaf in 2000 as an exact replica of the famous Westward, with joint central agent BGYB for €6.9 million.

M/Y Excellence, a 153-foot (46.6m) Feadship launched in 2001, listed with joint central agent Merle Wood & Associates for $16.9 million.

M/Y Avalon (formerly Katya), a 151-foot (46m) Delta Marine launched in 2009, listed with Ocean Independence brokers Thom Conboy and Chris Collins for $19.9 million.

M/Y Ionian Princess, a 150-foot (45.7m) Christensen launched in 2005, listed with IYC for $13.75 million.

M/Y Bliss, a 144-foot (44m) Heesen launched in 2007, co-listed with Independence brokers Thom Conboy and Chris Collins and IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €12.5 million.

S/Y Irelanda, a 105-foot (32m) semi-classic Alloy sloop launched in 1996, listed with YPI for €3.8 million.

M/Y Aria S, a 102-foot (31m) Arcadia launched in 2016, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €6.9 million.

S/Y Aegir, an 82-foot (25m) racer-cruiser built by Carbon Ocean Yachts in 2010, listed with BGYB for €2.9 million.