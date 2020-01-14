Where in the World

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Moka sells; Surama listed

Yacht sold

M/Y Moka (to be renamed Hom), a 143-foot (43.6m) Benetti Vision launched in 2011, sold by Camper & Nicholsons brokers Gaston Less-Buckley, who represented the seller, and Andrew Lebuhn, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €11.9 million.

New in the sales fleet

S/Y Surama, a 133.5-foot (40.7m) ketch-rigged Royal Huisman launched in 1997, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €7.9 million.

M/Y Ambassador, a 131-foot (40m) Sunseeker launched in 2012, listed with West Nautical for €9.9 million.

M/Y Gail Force Too, an 85-foot (25.9m) Pacific Mariner launched in 2008, listed with IYC broker Rob Newton for just under $3.5 million.