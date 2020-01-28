Where in the World

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Gitana, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who represented the seller, and Superyacht Sales & Charter broker Neil Emmott, who brought the buyer.

M/Y La Rubia, a 103-foot (31.4m) Azimut launched in 2010, sold in an in-house deal by West Nautical brokers Dmitry Lukin, who represented the buyer, and Andrey Lomakin, who brought the buyer. Asking price was just under €3.88 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Huntress, a 197-foot (60m) Lurssen launched in 2010, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for €49 million.

M/Y Loon, a 155-foot (47.24m) Christensen launched in 1997, listed with IYC brokers Michael Rafferty and Barbara Stork Landeweer for $10.45 million.

M/Y Beachouse, a 130-foot (40m) Mangusta launched in 2009, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for €7.5 million.

M/Y Lady Gray, a 100-foot (30.5m) Broward launched in 1995, in donation and listed with IYC broker Michael Rafferty for $1.45 million.

M/Y Conquest of 1966, a 94-foot (28.6m) custom built yacht launched in 1966, listed with IYC broker Christian Ekeberg for €1.49 million.