Longtime Derecktor parts manager Richard ‘Dickie’ Doolin dies

By Dorie Cox

Richard Doolin, known as Dickie, the former parts manager at Derecktor Dania, died on Jan. 29. He had been a familiar face at the yard during his 24 years with the company. He was 91.

“Quick with a smile, Dickie lived every day to the fullest,” wrote James Brewer, business development director at Derecktor Dania. “He passed away on his own terms, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr. Doolin was featured in an article in a company publication in late 2019 written by Ken Imondi, COO of Derecktor, excerpted here:

Richard (Dickie) Doolin

April 21, 1928 – Jan. 29, 2020

“At 91 years young, he takes pride in providing his colleagues with everything needed to get the job done right. ‘We handle the needs of each boat, large or small, with the same enthusiasm,’ Dick says. While he carries himself with the level of professionalism and craftsmanship expected at Derecktor, it’s his sense of humor that keeps him feeling youthful. When asked about his greatest achievement, Dick chuckled and said, ‘Besides not getting fired? Working in the stockroom is as good as it gets. My fellow employees are nice and easy to work with, plus I find the job interesting. It also pays to remain active.’ As for his future, ‘I have no idea how long I’ll keep working, but I have no intention of leaving anytime soon. Fortunately, I’m blessed with good health.’

“Dick joined Derecktor in 1996 in his sixties, and he has been a diligent and reliable employee throughout the years. He has run the stockroom, for the most part singlehandedly, taking care of stocking inventory and the distribution of parts and materials to all the trades. His co-workers are continually inspired by his work ethic, integrity and discipline – he shows up to work every day with a great demeanor and collaborative attitude.”

Mr. Doolin ran the stockroom at Hatteras for a dozen years and worked at Broward Marine, then on the New River, in the 1980s before that, according to good friends Peter and Nance Fowler.

“The world lost one very special man early this morning,” Nance Fowler wrote on Jan. 29. “Dickie applied for that job [at Derecktor], after working at Broward Marine and Hatteras, when he was 68 years old, and he was at his post until just two weeks ago at nearly 92 years old. No accident. No illness. Just plain worn out from a wonderful life and living his dream. His smile and easy-going humor will be missed by all.”

Mr. Doolin was “at our table every Thursday night for dinner for the last 35 years, when we were in town,” Fowler wrote. “It’s a huge loss for Peter and I personally. There’s a huge hole … huge. Everyone loved him. The old goat.”

Plans for a memorial are underway.

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton.