The Triton

News

Longtime Derecktor parts manager Richard ‘Dickie’ Doolin dies

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

By Dorie Cox

Richard Doolin, known as Dickie, the former parts manager at Derecktor Dania, died on Jan. 29. He had been a familiar face at the yard during his 24 years with the company. He was 91.

“Quick with a smile, Dickie lived every day to the fullest,” wrote James Brewer, business development director at Derecktor Dania. “He passed away on his own terms, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr. Doolin was featured in an article in a company publication in late 2019 written by Ken Imondi, COO of Derecktor, excerpted here: 

Richard (Dickie) Doolin
April 21, 1928 – Jan. 29, 2020

“At 91 years young, he takes pride in providing his colleagues with everything needed to get the job done right. ‘We handle the needs of each boat, large or small, with the same enthusiasm,’ Dick says. While he carries himself with the level of professionalism and craftsmanship expected at Derecktor, it’s his sense of humor that keeps him feeling youthful. When asked about his greatest achievement, Dick chuckled and said, ‘Besides not getting fired? Working in the stockroom is as good as it gets. My fellow employees are nice and easy to work with, plus I find the job interesting. It also pays to remain active.’ As for his future, ‘I have no idea how long I’ll keep working, but I have no intention of leaving anytime soon. Fortunately, I’m blessed with good health.’

“Dick joined Derecktor in 1996 in his sixties, and he has been a diligent and reliable employee throughout the years. He has run the stockroom, for the most part singlehandedly, taking care of stocking inventory and the distribution of parts and materials to all the trades. His co-workers are continually inspired by his work ethic, integrity and discipline – he shows up to work every day with a great demeanor and collaborative attitude.”

Mr. Doolin ran the stockroom at Hatteras for a dozen years and worked at Broward Marine, then on the New River, in the 1980s before that, according to good friends Peter and Nance Fowler. 

“The world lost one very special man early this morning,” Nance Fowler wrote on Jan. 29. “Dickie applied for that job [at Derecktor], after working at Broward Marine and Hatteras, when he was 68 years old, and he was at his post until just two weeks ago at nearly 92 years old. No accident. No illness. Just plain worn out from a wonderful life and living his dream. His smile and easy-going humor will be missed by all.”

Mr. Doolin was “at our table every Thursday night for dinner for the last 35 years, when we were in town,” Fowler wrote. “It’s a huge loss for Peter and I personally. There’s a huge hole … huge. Everyone loved him. The old goat.”

Plans for a memorial are underway.

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

Related Posts...
Former Palmer Johnson head dies
Palmer Johnson’s Martin Kelsey III, known in the yachting industry Read more...
Surveyor, former yacht engineer Mark Webb dies
By Dorie Cox An engineer and a yacht surveyor, Mark Read more...
Veteran captain Achim Fischer dies in car accident
By Dorie Cox Capt. Achim Fischer died in Antibes on Read more...
Cable Marine, Boat Owners Warehouse founder Elmer Strauss dies
By Dorie Cox From boatyards to retail stores, Elmer Strauss Read more...
Former yacht mate, chef Townsend Pillsbury dies
By Dorie Cox Former yacht mate and chef Townsend Pillsbury Read more...

Share This Post

About Dorie Cox

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Dorie Cox →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

The Australian bushfires sparked the crew of M/Y Elixir, a 180-foot (55m) Amels, to host a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser while docked in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, and M/Y Reflection, a 107-foot Christensen, go up in flames in a …

| , | 1 Comment
Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Yachts sold M/Y Gitana, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who …

| , | 0 Comments
Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan At this time of year, season is in full swing. Yachts have moved into position,  and you’ve probably …

| , | 0 Comments