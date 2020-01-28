News

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

The Australian bushfires sparked the crew of M/Y Elixir, a 180-foot (55m) Amels, to host a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser while docked in Antigua in late January. They raised $5,366.41 AU in three days, according to Chief Stew Samantha Klepper in an email.

“Not only did we have a generous outpouring of online donations from yachties near and far, we also raised $1,898.41 AU in cash last night just from our homemade goodies made by our Australian chef, Tim Roszak,” she wrote on Jan. 24. “Our Australian stew, Peta Harding, spearheaded the humanitarian event as it was a cause near and dear to her heart, affecting people and animals from her homeland.”

The cash was donated to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service). Donations are still being accepted to the Australian Red Cross.