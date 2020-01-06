The Triton

Where in the World

Marina Bay upgrades docks

Marina Bay Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale recently unveiled four new floating AccuDocks that can accommodate vessels up to 150 feet. 

According to a company press release, the new floating docks are 170 feet in length, made of aluminum finished with PVC Wolf decking, and equipped with custom-built chain brackets for anchoring in the deep water of Marina Bay’s basin.

Marina Bay Yachting Center General Manager John Connor stated that the new docks are locally manufactured. 

Marina Bay Yachting Center

“Each will offer expanded electrical service capable of handling all large yachts including European electrical systems, single or dual 50 amp, single or dual 100 amp single phase (240 volt), and single or dual 100 amp three-phase (480 volt),” he said.

Marina Bay Yachting Center has 168 slips on all floating docks and features a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool; fitness and tennis facilities; private theater; handball court; business center; and captain’s lounge. The complex has access to local boatyards, as well as major marine manufacturers and suppliers. 

The complex also includes the 150-room TRYP by Wyndham Maritime Fort Lauderdale hotel, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, and the waterfront restaurant Rendezvous Bar & Grill.

For more information, visit marinabay-fl.com/the-marina/.

