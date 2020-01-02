News

Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Posted on by in Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Next Triton Event: Jan. 15

Kick off the new decade with a focus on building your network of colleagues by attending Triton Networking on the third Wednesday in January. Culinary Convenience, the one-stop supply and equipment store for chefs and chief stews, is once again our gracious and festive host for the event.

Come help store owners Aaron and Limor Michaels celebrate 17 years in business: 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at 2212 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale (33316). Until then, learn a little more about Culinary Convenience from Aaron Michaels.

Q. Tell us about Culinary Convenience. What do you do?

Aaron Michaels

Culinary Convenience is a professional, high-end chef and chief stew supply company. We carry galley equipment (American and European voltages available), smallwares, top quality knives, chef uniforms and shoes, knife sharpening service, china, glass and silverware.

The concept started as a mobile toy store for chefs. I would show up in the back of restaurant and hotel kitchens and offer them all types of smallwares, cutlery, apparel and knife sharpening. Now we focus on this incredible yacht industry.

Q. So what do you offer yacht chefs?

We offer knife sharpening, chef supplies and uniforms, chief stew supplies and galley equipment. Ninety-five percent of the people who come into our store are in the yachting industry, so we stock it with equipment and supplies that feature what’s new in the industry. I focus my energy bringing in products that are cool, good and functional that will make a chef’s life easier.

Q. Last year, you had redesigned the store to make room for a galley and offer classes. How is that going?

Really well. There’s a lot of need for these kinds of classes. We’re responding to what crew are asking for. The classroom sits about eight, so we can give a really personal touch and hone in on our niche.

Q. Have you made any changes to your inventory?

We’ve got more products from Europe than ever before. We did a lot of traveling this year and attended some trade shows in Germany and Holland. I’m listening to what our customers are saying. Everything we do is dictated by the chef, the stew, or the food and beverage director. Those are my customers and those are the people we’re here to serve.

Q. What about those non-perishable items you added last year, the oils and spices? How are those doing?

They are moving well. It goes back to us focusing on the niche we’ve created. Our niche is having the cool, chef-driven and service-driven items, the hard-to-get items that no one else has. Of course, we have all the stuff everyone uses, but we want to be the place they come to for stuff they can’t get anywhere else.

Q. With online shopping these days, chefs can order anything then need online. Why should they come to you?

When you make a purchase online, there is no one who will help you if something is wrong.

Here at Culinary Convenience, customer service is our No. 1 priority. We are all in the hospitality industry in one capacity or another, so we understand the needs and demands that our clients face.

Q. So congrats on being in business for 17 years.

We’re learning what our customers want.

Q. It sounds like you just opened.

Look, as a business owner, you’re always listening to your customers and finding ways to give people what they want. A lot of businesses close because they don’t identify trends.

Our mission is to give the best service to our clients and make them feel like family. They get an experience when they come in the door.

Captains, crew and industry professionals are invited to join Triton Networking with Culinary Convenience on Jan. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 2212 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale (33316). No RSVP required. Just bring a smile and a few business cards. You never know who you might meet at Triton Networking. For details about the store, visit www.culinary-convenience.com or call 954-525-0011.