Merle Wood & Associates welcomes new broker

Nick Cardoza has joined Merle Wood & Associates as a yacht broker, according to a company press release.

Cardoza grew up on the southeast coast of New England where he sailed for his high school sailing team. After attending culinary schools in New York and Europe, he worked on motor and sailing yachts in a variety of roles – including chef, deckhand and captain – before moving to South Florida to work as fleet/corporate captain for yacht brokerages and yacht companies while providing yacht management services for owners.

Cardoza’s later work in yacht sales included positions with Ferretti Group South America, HMY and Allied Marine, and VanDutch. He also co-founded the YachtLife app for booking charters and opened his own yacht brokerage before joining Merle Wood & Associates.

Cardoza, who lives in Miami Beach, is fluent in  English, Spanish and Italian, and is a member of the International Yacht Brokers Association.

