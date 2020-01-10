News

MIASF names Lori Wheeler vice president

Posted on by in Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Lori Wheeler is now vice president of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Formerly MIASF director of operations, her promotion was announced Jan. 2 in a press release from the association.

Wheeler, who moved to South Florida from Massachusetts as a child, has worked with MIASF since 2014. She previously operated a traffic and bicycle safety education program for the Boca Raton Police Services Department and served as the city’s liaison to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. She also has worked as a customer service supervisor and account manager for local companies.

Wheeler

“It’s been wonderful to watch Lori over the years as she has learned a tremendous amount about the marine industry, honed her management skills and style, and built lasting relationships,” MIASF CEO and President Phil Purcell said. “She has developed into a leader that the MIASF board of directors, staff, members, and community at-large truly respects.”

Wheeler is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce board of directors and co-chairs the Chamber’s Marine Advisory Committee. She is a graduate of Leadership Broward Class 35 and chairs the Business Day program for current Leadership Broward enrollees. She also serves on the American Lung Association of South Florida’s Turquoise Takeover Lung Force Committee, and on the Winterfest Foundation Board. She was inducted into the 2018 class of the Boys and Girls Clubs 100 Outstanding Women of Broward County, and was a South Florida Business & Wealth 2019 Up & Comer awardee.

MIASF is a nonprofit trade organization dedicated to promoting, protecting and growing the marine industry in South Florida. The group, which owns the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, has more than 500 members in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.