The Triton

News

MIASF names Lori Wheeler vice president

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Lori Wheeler is now vice president of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Formerly MIASF director of operations, her promotion was announced Jan. 2 in a press release from the association. 

Wheeler, who moved to South Florida from Massachusetts as a child, has worked with MIASF since 2014. She previously operated a traffic and bicycle safety education program for the Boca Raton Police Services Department and served as the city’s liaison to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. She also has worked as a customer service supervisor and account manager for local companies.

Wheeler

“It’s been wonderful to watch Lori over the years as she has learned a tremendous amount about the marine industry, honed her management skills and style, and built lasting relationships,” MIASF CEO and President Phil Purcell said. “She has developed into a leader that the MIASF board of directors, staff, members, and community at-large truly respects.” 

Wheeler is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce board of directors and co-chairs the Chamber’s Marine Advisory Committee. She is a graduate of Leadership Broward Class 35 and chairs the Business Day program for current Leadership Broward enrollees. She also serves on the American Lung Association of South Florida’s Turquoise Takeover Lung Force Committee, and on the Winterfest Foundation Board. She was inducted into the 2018 class of the Boys and Girls Clubs 100 Outstanding Women of Broward County, and was a South Florida Business & Wealth 2019 Up & Comer awardee.

MIASF is a nonprofit trade organization dedicated to promoting, protecting and growing the marine industry in South Florida. The group, which owns the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, has more than 500 members in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Related Posts...
CMC Marine has new international team
Buddy Morgan has been named sales director of CMC Marine Read more...
CNI hires new yacht management director
Camper & Nicholsons has hired Gianfranco di Costanzo as director Read more...
Yacht agency adds to team
United Island & Yacht, a Fort Lauderdale-based yacht agency, has Read more...
Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience
Next Triton Event: Jan. 15 Kick off the new decade Read more...
MDS donates portion of revenues to Bahamas
Marine Data Solutions presented a $4,000 donation to the Bahamas Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

By Dorie Cox A man was seriously injured when the personal watercraft he was driving was hit by a boat in St. Barts on Dec. 30. He is …

| , | 1 Comment
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Framura 3, Silver Lining sold; Lady Moura listed

Yachts sold M/Y Framura 3, a 164-foot (50m) Codecasa launched in 2013, sold by joint listing agents Fraser and Edmiston & Company, …

| , | 1 Comment
Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

Court awards yacht chef $1 million after illness

By Dorie Cox A yacht chef sued the owner of the yacht after his request to recover about $4,000 for emergency hernia surgery in Cuba …

| , | 4 Comments
Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Meet our Triton Networking hosts: Culinary Convenience

Next Triton Event: Jan. 15 Kick off the new decade with a focus on building your network of colleagues by attending Triton Networking …

| , | 0 Comments