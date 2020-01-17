The Triton

Military exercises to affect GPS signals

GPS reception may be unavailable or unreliable over a large portion of the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean during offshore military exercises scheduled for Jan. 16-24, according to the AOPA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a nonprofit advocacy group for general aviation.

“The FAA has posted a flight advisory for the exercises that will require jamming of GPS signals for periods of several hours each day of the event. Navigation guidance, ADS-B, and other services associated with GPS could be affected for up to 400 nautical miles at Flight Level 400, down to a radius of 180nm at 50 feet above the ground,” the foundation reported.

