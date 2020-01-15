The Triton

Nautical Ventures named 'Top 100' dealer

Dania Beach, Florida-based Nautical Ventures Group has been named one of the Top 100 boat dealers in North America by Boating Industry Magazine. The dealership, which ranked No. 17 in the Top 20 Group, also won the magazine’s Best-In-Class Award for Best Show Strategy, according to a company press release.

“Out of thousands of boat dealers in North America, only the very best make the Top 100 list,” stated Jonathan Sweet, director of the Boating Industry Top 100 program. “These companies are the elite of the marine industry, excelling at all aspects of their business, from customer service to industry advocacy to overall business acumen.”

The magazine’s Top 100 has recognized the best North American dealerships every year since 2005. The 2019 Boating Industry Top 100 dealers were announced Nov. 24 at a gala event during the Boating Industry Elevate Summit in Orlando. The Top 100 also have been featured in the magazine’s December issue and at BoatingIndustry.com.

From left, David Gee, Boating Industry Magazine content director; Frank Ferraro, NVG marketing director; David Petrantoni, Tampa store manager; Roger Moore, NVG CEO; Spencer Milligan, NVG general manager; Diego Conti, NVG sales manager; and Tom Bell, North Palm store manager.
