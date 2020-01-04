New yard supervisor named at Cape Charles

Cape Charles Yacht Center in Cape Charles, Virginia, recently announced the promotion of Cisco Maldonado, a systems technician who has been with CCYC since its beginning, to yard supervisor.
According to a company press release, Maldonado will work closely with Officer Manager Renee Rice to schedule all work, haul-outs and launches.
The yard also announced that work has begun on a new 120-by-60-foot building in the boat storage lot that will enable indoor refit work, including paint and carpentry. The building is expected to be finished in 2020.