News in the charter fleet: Eminence joins Worth Avenue

M/Y Eminence, a 257-foot (78.4m) Abeking & Rasmussen launched in 2008, available for winter charter in the Caribbean and summer charter in the Med through Worth Avenue Yachts broker Jenny Mullen.

M/Y Lazy Z, a 170-foot (51.8m) Oceanco launched in 1997, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for $15.4 million.

M/Y Framura 3, a 164-foot (50m) Codecasa launched in 2013, will be available for summer charter in the Med through IYC Monaco.

M/Y Pure Bliss, a 144-foot (43.9m) Palmer Johnson launched in 1997, available for winter charter in the Caribbean through Camper & Nicholsons.

S/Y Aegir, an 82-foot (25m) racer-cruiser built by Carbon Ocean Yachts in 2010, available for cruising and racing charters through BGYB.

