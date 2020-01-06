The Triton

NOAA offers webcast on accessing paper charts

Beginning at 2 p.m. (EST) on Thursday (Jan. 9), the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will hold a webcast on how to obtain NOAA ENC-based paper nautical charts after the agency ends production of traditional paper charts. 

According to a NOAA press release, the webcast will provide an overview of the sunsetting process and a live demonstration of the online NOAA Custom Chart prototype application that will enable users to create, download and print their own custom charts from the latest NOAA ENC data. 

The webcast is part of NOAA’s Nav-cast quarterly webinar series that highlights the tools and trends of NOAA navigation systems.

To register, click here.

