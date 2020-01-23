News

Numarine sells five XP units

Numarine, a shipyard in Istanbul that builds yachts to 147 feet (45m), has announced five sales of its XP series: hull Nos. 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the 26XP model; and hull No. 4 of the 32XP.

The 26XP and 32XP are expedition yachts with a futuristic design that includes angular windows and a vertical bow. Can Yalman designed both the exteriors and interiors. Umberto Tagliavini handled the naval architecture.

Numarine 26XP

A pair of MAN engines with 800hp each powers the new 32XP, which is another new feature for the shipyard’s flagship. The layout includes six guest cabins.

Numarine 32XP

All four new 26XP yachts were built on the same platform and have identical layouts, with a salon on the main deck and all four guest cabins on the lower deck. One unit has a semi-displacement hull and a pair of MAN engines with 1200hp each. The three other yachts are equipped with displacement hulls and economical motors: twin MAN with 560-800hp each.

