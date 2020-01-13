Editor's Pick

Panama Canal transit rates increase

ADVERTISEMENT

Rates for small vessels transiting the Panama Canal increased this year, according to the Canal de Panama website.

New upper maximum tonnage limits are defined for small vessels that pay tolls based on length overall by means of a fixed fee. Small vessels, which apply for minimum tolls category, are vessels with a maximum length of 125 feet (38.1m), and transit the Panama Canal using lines that are handled manually at the locks, without the use of locomotives.

New tolls effective Jan. 1 are:

Less than 65 feet (19.812m): $1,600

65-80 feet (19.812m-24.384m): $2,400

80-100 feet (24.384m-30.480m): $3,500

And more than 100 feet (30.480m): $4,100

Previous tolls were:

Less than 50 feet (15.24m): $800

50-80 feet (15.24m-24.384m): $1,300

80-100 feet (24.384m-30.480m): $2,000

And more than 100 feet (30.480m): $3,200

For specific information about the newly approved tolls structure, visit the Panama Canal’s website: www.pancanal.com/peajes.