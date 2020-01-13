Panama Canal transit rates increase

Rates for small vessels transiting the Panama Canal increased this year, according to the Canal de Panama website.
New upper maximum tonnage limits are defined for small vessels that pay tolls based on length overall by means of a fixed fee. Small vessels, which apply for minimum tolls category, are vessels with a maximum length of 125 feet (38.1m), and transit the Panama Canal using lines that are handled manually at the locks, without the use of locomotives.
New tolls effective Jan. 1 are:
Previous tolls were:
For specific information about the newly approved tolls structure, visit the Panama Canal’s website: www.pancanal.com/peajes.