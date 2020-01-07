The Triton

PWC driver hospitalized after hit by boat in St. Barts

By Dorie Cox

A man was seriously injured when the personal watercraft he was driving was hit by a boat in St. Barts on Dec. 30. He is recovering in a hospital in New York.

The incident in Gustavia Harbor was recorded on closed-circuit TV from the stern of M/Y Rebel and posted on YouTube the next day.

Crew from M/Y Rebel were first to respond, according to Engr. Joel Antoinette. A Rebel deckhand used the yacht’s PWC to head to the scene of the crash and was the first person to reach the injured man, who was face down in the water. He jumped in the water, flipped over the injured man, and swam him to a nearby tender, which had a low transom, where he was loaded onboard for transport to shore.

A photograph of the scene after a boat driver hit a man on a personal watercraft in St. Barts on Dec. 30. M/Y Rising Sun is the large yacht. The larger, dark-colored tender, left, was used to transport the injured man to shore for medical help. The boat with three outboards, at right, hit the PWC, according to witnesses. Photo provided.

The captain on Rebel made a Mayday call, which also alerted the crew on Rising Sun who joined in the rescue, according to Antoinette. The local Port Authority arranged for medical help on shore and at some point the man was airlifted to New York for treatment.

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

