Spanish yard adds 300-ton mobile boat hoist
Varadero Valencia shipyard in Spain has launched a new 300-ton mobile boat hoist, doubling the yard’s lifting and launching capacity, according to a company press release.
The new hoist brings the shipyard’s number of mobile boat lifts to three, including one with 150-ton capacity and one with 50-ton capacity.
