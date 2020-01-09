Where in the World

Spanish yard adds 300-ton mobile boat hoist

Varadero Valencia shipyard in Spain has launched a new 300-ton mobile boat hoist, doubling the yard’s lifting and launching capacity, according to a company press release.

The new hoist brings the shipyard’s number of mobile boat lifts to three, including one with 150-ton capacity and one with 50-ton capacity.

