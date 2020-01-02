Where in the World

Sunseeker, Rolls-Royce partner on MTUs

Posted on by in Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolls-Royce and British yacht manufacturer Sunseeker International have signed a new frame agreement for the supply of MTU yacht engines.

The contract, signed during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, runs until the end of 2022 and covers more than 90 MTU Series 2000 V10, V12 and V16 engines, as well as V8 and V12 configurations of the Series 4000.

The engines – which offer outputs between 1015 kW (1,380hp) and 2340 kW (3,182 hp) – will power a range of yacht models. New propulsion technologies are also to be used, including an MTU hybrid engine for the Sunseeker 133. This modular propulsion system is being developed by Rolls-Royce in collaboration with Sunseeker, according to a company press release.

From left, Denise Kurtulus, head of Rolls-Royce Power System’s Marine & Offshore division, and Sunseeker CEO Andrea Frabetti at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Rolls-Royce has supplied Sunseeker with engines to power yachts between 65 feet (20m) and 154 feet (47m) for more than 18 years.

“We are pleased to be entering into another frame agreement with Rolls-Royce,” Sunseeker CEO Andrea Frabetti stated. “We aim to double our yacht portfolio over the next few years, and intend to include new technologies. Rolls-Royce is an excellent partner for this undertaking.”