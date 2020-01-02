The Triton

Where in the World

Sunseeker, Rolls-Royce partner on MTUs

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Rolls-Royce and British yacht manufacturer Sunseeker International have signed a new frame agreement for the supply of MTU yacht engines. 

The contract, signed during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, runs until the end of 2022 and covers more than 90 MTU Series 2000 V10, V12 and V16 engines, as well as V8 and V12 configurations of the Series 4000. 

The engines – which offer outputs between 1015 kW (1,380hp) and 2340 kW (3,182 hp) – will power a range of yacht models. New propulsion technologies are also to be used, including an MTU hybrid engine for the Sunseeker 133. This modular propulsion system is being developed by Rolls-Royce in collaboration with Sunseeker, according to a company press release.

From left, Denise Kurtulus, head of Rolls-Royce Power System’s Marine & Offshore division, and Sunseeker CEO Andrea Frabetti at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Rolls-Royce has supplied Sunseeker with engines to power yachts between 65 feet (20m) and 154 feet (47m) for more than 18 years.

“We are pleased to be entering into another frame agreement with Rolls-Royce,” Sunseeker CEO Andrea Frabetti stated. “We aim to double our yacht portfolio over the next few years, and intend to include new technologies. Rolls-Royce is an excellent partner for this undertaking.”

Related Posts...
Yacht Controller integrates with Volvo
Yacht Controller, a Coral Gables, Florida-based manufacturer of wireless remote Read more...
New digital platform for VSAT launched
Several communication and technology veterans have launched a new company Read more...
New take on old life buoy wins 2019 DAME award
The prestigious DAME Award for innovations in marine equipment design Read more...
Sun Power Diesel carries OXE diesel outboards
Sun Power Diesel, as representative of OXE diesel outboards in Read more...
Delta ‘T’ debuts Euro-style axial replacement fan
Delta “T” Systems' new Euro-style axial replacement fan helps mariners Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

The-Triton.com’s most-read stories of 2019

The-Triton.com’s most-read stories of 2019

Triton readers visited more than half a million pages on The-Triton.com in 2019. They viewed our calendar and photo galleries, our …

| , | 0 Comments
Derecktor Ft. Pierce orders 1,500-ton mobile boat hoist

Derecktor Ft. Pierce orders 1,500-ton mobile boat hoist

Derecktor Ft. Pierce reports that it has ordered the world’s largest mobile boat hoist from Cimolai Technology.  The 1,500-ton …

| , | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Fish tale from ‘bug’ town Down Under

Top Shelf: Fish tale from ‘bug’ town Down Under

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald It’s late afternoon in Gladstone, Queensland. Crocodiles swim within meters of the local children, …

| , | 1 Comment
Ocean Cleanup collects first haul of plastic

Ocean Cleanup collects first haul of plastic

The Ocean Cleanup announced on its website in December the successful first harvest of captured plastic. Verified as recovered ocean …

| , | 1 Comment