Third ‘Below Deck’ series premieres in February

Bravo TV’s latest Below deck franchise — “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” — premieres Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The show was filmed aboard S/Y Parsifal III, a 177-foot (54m) Perini Navi launched in 2005. The television crew includes veteran Parsifal III Capt. Glenn Shephard, as well as First Mate Paget Berry and Deckhand Ciara Duggan, who are a couple. 

For the show, they will be joined by Chef Adam Glick (from seasons 2 and 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean), Chief Stew Jenna MacGillivray, Chief Engr. Byron Hissey, Second Stew Madison Stalker, Third Stew Georgia Grobler and Deckhand Parker McCown. 

According to its builder, the award-winning Parsifal III was custom-designed for a Danish owner and has been a successful charter yacht, accommodating up to 12 guests in six cabins. The yacht is listed for sale by Camper & Nicholsons broker Alex Lees-Buckley for just under €14.75 million. 

To watch a trailer of the show and read more about the crew, click here.

