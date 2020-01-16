The Triton

Triton networks with Culinary Convenience

More than 200 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals gathered for Triton networking with Culinary Convenience on the third Wednesday in January. Live music, fresh paella and cold beverages added to the event in Fort Lauderdale. Photos by Dorie Cox

