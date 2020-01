Where in the World

Triton Spotted in Chile

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

The Triton makes it to remote areas, including Cochamo Valley in Chile in Northern Patagonia.

Tim Morley of Morley Yachts in Monaco visits with South American Super Yacht Support’s Carlos Miquel, regional director, and Capt. Tomas Miranda, general manager. They took a tour of Barraco Lodge at the Puelo River.

